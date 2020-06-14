Ethel June Stevenson, age 95, of Floral City, Florida passed from death to life at her home on
April 25, 2020 under the loving care of her family and VITAS Hospice. Ethel was born in Tampa, Florida on June 15, 1924 to the late Charles and Lottie (Rourke) Glover and came to Citrus County in 1964. In 1940 she met a young airman, Ben Stevenson, at church. He was on the first B-17 to be stationed at the new airfield, MacDill Air Force Base. They were married on June 16, 1942, one day before Ben was stationed in England during World War 2. They shared 68 years together before Ben passed away in 2010. Ben served 23 years in the Air Force with Ethel by his side. They were stationed in many of the States along with a tour in Germany. Ben spent one year remote in Turkey. They were stationed in Anchorage, Alaska from 1960-1964. The next station was Key West, Florida from which they retired to the small town of Floral City.
She was a faithful member of the Istachatta Church of Christ. She loved children and taught Bible classes into her 70's. She loved to cook and entertain her family and friends in her home. She loved to paint and gave many of her paintings away as gifts. She enjoyed working in her flower garden. She gave of her wisdom, love, and shared her faith. If there was a need she was always there to help. She believed in God's promise of everlasting life and is now in paradise and is awaiting the Lord's return so she can enjoy all the pleasures in the place that Jesus has prepared for her!
Left to cherish her memory are 3 children: Darlene LaFayette, Katie Hughes, and Gary Stevenson; 1 sister, Ellen Tate; 3 grandchildren, David Stevenson and his wife Nancy, Devin Stevenson, and Joshua LaFayette; 2 great grandchildren, Lee and Shane Stevenson and his wife Valana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Stevenson on October 3, 2010; a granddaughter, Christina Peschard in 1988; her brother, Chester Glover; and her parents Charles and Lottie Glover.
Following cremation, there will be a Celebration of Life for Ethel on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 3:00PM, at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Ethel's memory to: Mount Dora Children's Home, 301 W. 13th Avenue, Mount Dora, FL 32757.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
April 25, 2020 under the loving care of her family and VITAS Hospice. Ethel was born in Tampa, Florida on June 15, 1924 to the late Charles and Lottie (Rourke) Glover and came to Citrus County in 1964. In 1940 she met a young airman, Ben Stevenson, at church. He was on the first B-17 to be stationed at the new airfield, MacDill Air Force Base. They were married on June 16, 1942, one day before Ben was stationed in England during World War 2. They shared 68 years together before Ben passed away in 2010. Ben served 23 years in the Air Force with Ethel by his side. They were stationed in many of the States along with a tour in Germany. Ben spent one year remote in Turkey. They were stationed in Anchorage, Alaska from 1960-1964. The next station was Key West, Florida from which they retired to the small town of Floral City.
She was a faithful member of the Istachatta Church of Christ. She loved children and taught Bible classes into her 70's. She loved to cook and entertain her family and friends in her home. She loved to paint and gave many of her paintings away as gifts. She enjoyed working in her flower garden. She gave of her wisdom, love, and shared her faith. If there was a need she was always there to help. She believed in God's promise of everlasting life and is now in paradise and is awaiting the Lord's return so she can enjoy all the pleasures in the place that Jesus has prepared for her!
Left to cherish her memory are 3 children: Darlene LaFayette, Katie Hughes, and Gary Stevenson; 1 sister, Ellen Tate; 3 grandchildren, David Stevenson and his wife Nancy, Devin Stevenson, and Joshua LaFayette; 2 great grandchildren, Lee and Shane Stevenson and his wife Valana. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Stevenson on October 3, 2010; a granddaughter, Christina Peschard in 1988; her brother, Chester Glover; and her parents Charles and Lottie Glover.
Following cremation, there will be a Celebration of Life for Ethel on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 3:00PM, at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Ethel's memory to: Mount Dora Children's Home, 301 W. 13th Avenue, Mount Dora, FL 32757.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.