Eugene Cooper, age 86, of Inverness, FL, passed away June 11, 2019 at Crystal River Health and Rehabilitation in Crystal River, Fl. Gene was born on May 18, 1933 in West Liberty, Kentucky. He moved to Citrus County, FL, 32 years ago from South Point, OH. He was self-employed with rental property, was a member of the Crystal River Church of God, loved to fish and listen to bluegrass music.
Survived by his wife, Linda Ann Cooper; five children, Michael Cooper and his wife Teri, David Cooper and his wife Joann, Kimberly Haring, Kari Lynn Nash and her husband Tim, Charles Litteral; three siblings, Alvina Richards, James Cooper and his wife Fran, Sam Cooper; 10 Grandchildren; 17 Great grandchildren; and 2 earth angels, Monica and Misty.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 23, 2019