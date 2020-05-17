|
|
Eugene E. Lanzilla of Inverness, FL passed away at New Horizons Assisted Living Facility on May 12, 2020 at the age of 91. Eugene was born on July 4, 1928 in Boston, MA to the late Joseph and Amelia (Frongillo) Lanzilla. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy and was a Veteran of the Korean War. After his military service, he attended Boston College where he earned 2 Master's Degrees. Following graduation, Eugene went to work for New England Telephone from 1955 to 1979. He then moved his family to New Jersey in 1979 to start working for AT&T until his retirement in 1983. Eugene then relocated to South Yarmouth, MA and came out of retirement to go to work as an ESE teacher, as he had a special place in his heart for special needs children. He made Florida home in 1991, originally settling in Ocala, and eventually Citrus County in 2000. A Catholic by faith, Eugene was a Parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness. Always trying to give back to his community, Eugene was a member of the AT&T Volunteer Network, the Kiwanis Club and the Sons of Italy. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, reaching the 4th Degree, which is the highest and most prestigious degree within the Knights of Columbus. Those left to mourn Eugene's passing include his wife of 68 years, Margaret Lanzilla; sons: Stephen Lanzilla, Paul Lanzilla and his wife Maryellen, Mark Lanzilla and his wife Jeanne, David Lanzilla and his wife Suzanne; brother, Louis Lanzilla and his wife Joyce; grandchildren: Joseph, Elizabeth, Kathleen, Matthew and Christina. Eugene was preceded in death by his daughter in-law, Beverly (Stephen's wife) in 2017; his brothers: Joseph, Vincent, Alfred; and sisters: Rose and Gloria.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Celebrants, Fr. Tim Cummings and Fr. Claudius Mganga. Immediately following the Mass, full military honors will be rendered by Inverness VFW #4337. Eugene will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 17, 2020