Eugene R. "Gene" Woessner of Crystal River, FL passed away at his home on November 24, 2020 at the age of 84. Gene was born to the late John and Mary (Foti) Woessner in Elmhurst, NY on January 2, 1936. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War. Following his military service, Gene went on to become a Detective with the Nassau County, New York Police Department. Following his retirement in 1978, he relocated to Worcester, N.Y, and in 1987 made Citrus County, FL his home. He was a Catholic by faith and a parishioner of St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto. Gene was a member of VFW Post #15010, the Police Benevolent Association, American Legion Post 1050, and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.

Those left to mourn Gene's passing include: his sons: Vincent Woessner of Jefferson, NY, Joseph Woessner of Crystal River, FL, John Woessner and his wife Kelly and their son and Gene's Grandson Bradley Woessner of Oneonta, NY; daughter, Deb Woessner of Homosassa, Fl; brother, Robert Woessner of Smithtown, NY; and sister, Irene Kacinski of Centereach, NY.

Gene was preceded in death by his brother Richard Woessner, of Arizona, in 2007 and his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia (Farrell) Woessner on February 29, 2008.

A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by Father Jose Tejada of St. Scholastica Catholic Church. Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Following the chapel service, Gene will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by Floral City VFW #7122 Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.



