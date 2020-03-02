Eugene Stefanachi, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather - passed suddenly on 01/12/2020. Gene was born in Long Island, New York on July 4th 1937.

He had a strong work ethic - starting delivery of coal and ice as a young man. He then was a carpenter and built houses on Long Island. He was successful tavern pub owner and chef for 30 years on Long Island. He and his wife moved to Florida where he worked for the Pinellas School system.

He leaves his love and wife, Barbara - married for 63 years.

¦ Two daughters: Karen and Debra.

¦ Eight grandchildren: Heather, Stephen, Becky, Jacqueline, Kari, Erica, Eugene, and Joesph.

¦ Nine great grandchildren: Noah, Dominic, Stephen, Madeline, Claire, Jasiah, Eugene, Aubrey and Amelia.

Pop was adored by his family. Wealth measured by love - he was a very rich man.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.