Eugene I. Watson, Jr., 73, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Fri., May 10, 2019 at his home. A native of Tampa, FL, but a lifelong resident of Citrus County, he was born June 27, 1945, the only child to Eugene Sr. and Agnes (Goodman) Watson.

Eugene served his country honorably and proudly in the United States Army and was a welder by profession for the former Brooksville Rock, Inc., Brooksville, FL. Eugene was a member of New Hope Baptist Church of Homosassa and was a lifelong hunter.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Linda Watson of Homosassa; daughter Michelle Watson-Philman, also of Homosassa; grandson Robert Eugene Herr, Homosassa; granddaughter Heather Breanna Winburn, Crystal River, FL and Kristy Linn Winburn, Homosassa; great granddaughter Kayla Belle Revels, Homosassa and two more great granddaughters that are on the way; Kiana Winburn and Adaleigh Lauderdale.

A Celebration of Life for Eugene will be held on Wed., May 15, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. from Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa with Rev. Zeb McDarius officiating. Interment will follow with military honors at Fountains Memorial Park, Homosassa. Friends will be received at Wilder Funeral Home from 2:00 P.M. until time of service. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 14, 2019