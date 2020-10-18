Eulalia Delfina "Chiqui" Garcia, of Inverness, FL went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on October 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 84 years young. Chiqui was born to the late Julio and Maria Rodriguez in the town of Cardenas, Cuba on Christmas Eve 1935 and lived a relatively carefree island life in a beach house with her parents, a brother and 3 sisters. Only one sibling survives, Mrs. Elina Garcia from West Palm Beach, FL, mother to Chiqui's nephews, Octavio Garcia, wife Roxy, and Jose Garcia, wife Lourdes and their son, Chiqui's grand-nephew, David.
In 1961, to escape Fidel Castro's communist takeover of Cuba, Chiqui, her future husband and a cousin fled in a 16-foot skiff powered by a lawnmower engine. She was unable to tell anyone of their plans, as no one could be trusted to keep secrets at that time. Chiqui selflessly gave up everyone and everything she had loved for 25 years so that her future children could live in the freedom and liberty that the United States offered. She arrived with nothing but the promise of her aunt, who'd sponsored her and soon learned English and found work in Belle Glade, FL. Chiqui made sure her children learned English and home-schooled before it was "a thing". She participated in all activities while her children, DJ and Carmen, were growing up and was a "second mom" to their schoolmates and friends.
Chiqui was rarely idle. In the 1960s she was one of the first to work with "computers", operating a keypunch system for Royal's Department Store. In 1974, the family moved to Ft. Lauderdale where she was a stay-at-home-mom who could repair almost anything because she was always curious about how things worked. She was also a professional seamstress to several loyal clients.
During the 1980s and 90s, Chiqui owned and operated two successful businesses in Marathon, FL; "Brunch and Lunch" sandwich shop followed by "Chiqui's Ice Cream Shop". She created marvelous flavors of homemade ice cream and her signature Cuban sandwiches (NO salami!). Many friends she made during her time in the Keys were still in close contact to the end.
Chiqui decided to become an "artiste" in her early 60s and took oil, watercolor and stained glass classes and became a member of the Art Center of Citrus County in recent years. Her paintings are a lovely reminder of a beautiful person. On her 70th birthday, daughter Carmen treated her to a Segway tour of downtown Sarasota, she had a blast! Carmen was always taking her mom around to "exciting" places and events, most recently a visit to Cocoa Beach in 2019 to view a daytime rocket launch from Cape Canaveral and a ride on a historic train from Mount Dora.
In 2006 Chiqui moved to Citrus County to live near her son, DJ, and his wife Mary, who would become her loving and dedicated caretaker in time of recent illness. Chiqui was a devoted grandma to Alecs, David, Rachel and Joseph Garcia. In July of 2016, Chiqui greeted her first great-grandchild, daughter of Alecs and wife Danielle, 4 year-old Miss Anna Bea Garcia, who brought Chiqui endless joy. DJ and Mary gifted Chiqui with her most precious possessions, her grandchildren. They loved her beyond words and also enjoyed taking her to all kinds of "exciting" events and places. Chiqui was truly one-of-a-kind and her heart-felt, Christ-like love for everyone will continue on as an inspiration to her family and friends. It was a blessing of God's grace and mercy to have her as long as we did.
Chiqui was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church in Hernando, FL. Everyone there can vouch for her excellent cooking skills. One was never hungry when Chiqui was around. She cheerfully provided delicious dishes to share in our pot-lucks and Sunday meals. Chiqui was a faithful attendant and big part of Bethel Baptist's nursing home ministry, visiting shut-ins at senior facilities in Citrus County every Sunday after morning service. Her faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was unwavering. Chiqui's grieving survivors take comfort in knowing she's in the arms of her Father in Heaven now and forevermore.
Chiqui's Funeral Service is scheduled for Friday, October 23, 2020. Beginning at 9:00, friends and family may gather at Chas E. Davis Funeral Home, 3075 S. Florida Ave, Inverness, 34450. Service will begin at 10:30 AM, to be conducted by Pastor Matthew Sandiford of Bethel Baptist Church and Pastor Nile Stine of Harvest Baptist Church. Following the chapel service at noon, a procession will travel to Stage Stand Cemetery, 4571 S. Suncoast Blvd. Homosassa 34446, for an outdoor, graveside service at 1:00 PM . Flowers can be sent by Thursday 10/22 to the funeral home through Waverly Florist, 800-771-0057.
