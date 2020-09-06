The Service of Remembrance for Mrs. Eunice F Griffin, age 98, of Inverness, Florida, will be held 3:00 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes with Dr. Byron Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Inverness, Florida.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM, Friday at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Mrs. Griffin was born July 9, 1922 in Four Oaks, NC, daughter of Walter and Lillie (Strickland) Ford. She died September 3, 2020 in Lecanto, FL. She worked as a Bank Teller. She moved to Inverness, Florida from Alexandria, VA in 1968. Mrs. Griffin was a member of First Baptist Church Inverness.
She was preceded in death by father, Walter A Ford, mother, Lillie (Strickland) Ford, Her siblings, Everett, Glen, Henry, Walter Jr., and Marjorie. and great-granddaughter, Taylor, Survivors include daughter, Julia Hudson of Crystal River, FL, son, Donald (Denise) Griffin of Murphy NC, son, Wayne (Christi) Griffin of Tallahassee, FL, grandchildren, Jeff, Bill, Brad, Donnie, Steven, Dylan, Summer,Heather, and Christina. great grandchildren, Amanda, Nichole,Olivia, Lauren, and Emily, AJ, Carsyn and Declan. great great grandchildren, Joey and Leo,.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.