Evelyn Kay Burnell, of Inverness, FL passed away at Vitas Hospice Healthcare in Lecanto, FL, at the age of 77. Evelyn was born in St. Paul, MN, on July 13, 1942 and adopted at the age of 5 along with her loving brother John, by Elmer and Marie Taxdahl. They and her 2 sisters, Lillian and Lucille, have precede her in death. She was married to James Burnell for 22 years until his passing on July 13, 1995. Evelyn made Florida her home in 2001 after relocating from South Dakota. She loved to golf with the Snowbirds Club. She enjoyed her friendships she made, watching the boaters in the canal, the birds, squirrels and others feeding from her feeders, and playing pool at her residence while listening to her favorite music.
Evelyn is survived by her loving daughters: Susan Bull and her husband Scott, Linda Dembinske and her husband Dave and their children and grandchildren. Evelyn will be inurned at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at a later date. No memorial services or viewing will be held at Evelyn's request. Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019