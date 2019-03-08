Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bible Baptist Church
Crystal River, FL
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bible Baptist Church
Crystal River, FL
Evelyn L. Elliott Obituary
Evelyn L. Elliott, 83, of Crystal River, FL passed away March 6, 2019 under the loving care of her family. She was born on June 9, 1935 to James and Delmar Williams in Leesburg, FL. A homemaker for most of her life, she was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Crystal River. She loved animals and took in many strays. Evelyn loved her family and friends more than anything and she loved playing Bingo and card games. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry Elliott and son-in-law, Gary Tibbetts .
Evelyn is survived by her children, Delores Tibbetts and Terry (Tami) Elliott; grandchildren Lindsey Fass, Heather Anderson, Keith Tibbetts; great-grandchildren Cody, Breanna, Trent, Trace, Turner, Zach, Justin, Mallory, Mason, Savannah, Bryce, Brandyn and Kendell; and great-great grandchild, Melodie as well as many beloved nieces and nephews she looked upon as her own children.
Family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time at 11 A.M. at the Bible Baptist Church in Crystal River, Florida on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Burial will be at the Magnolia Cemetery in Lecanto, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019
