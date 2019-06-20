Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
8495 W Grover Cleveland Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
352-628-3237
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Sedgwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Sedgwick


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn Sedgwick Obituary
Mrs. Evelyn Sedgwick, age 90 of Homosassa, Florida, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Lecanto, FL. She was born July 2, 1928 in Burnley Lancashire, England, daughter of Joseph and Lily (Crooks) Berry. Evelyn moved to Homosassa, Florida from Rome, New York in 1985.
She was a Homemaker and a member of the Moose Club. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Thomas Sedgwick and daughter Margaret Sedgwick.
Survivors include son, Roy (Rene') Sedgwick of Mooresville, NC, 2 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now