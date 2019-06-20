|
Mrs. Evelyn Sedgwick, age 90 of Homosassa, Florida, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Lecanto, FL. She was born July 2, 1928 in Burnley Lancashire, England, daughter of Joseph and Lily (Crooks) Berry. Evelyn moved to Homosassa, Florida from Rome, New York in 1985.
She was a Homemaker and a member of the Moose Club. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Thomas Sedgwick and daughter Margaret Sedgwick.
Survivors include son, Roy (Rene') Sedgwick of Mooresville, NC, 2 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild.
Arrangements by the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 20, 2019