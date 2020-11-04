Everett Jack Pearson, 79, beloved husband and father, passed away under the loving care of his family October 17, 2020 in Homosassa, FL. He was self-employed in the construction industry for most of his life and moved to the area about 21, years ago from Anchorage, AK.

Jack was preceded in death by his son Tracy Pearson and is survived by his loving wife Joyce M. Pearson; children Michelle (Ed) Wrobel, John (Connie) Castagno, Mary Pearson, Wesley Castagno and daughter-in-law Denise Pearson; also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

