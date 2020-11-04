1/
Everett Jack Pearson
Everett Jack Pearson, 79, beloved husband and father, passed away under the loving care of his family October 17, 2020 in Homosassa, FL. He was self-employed in the construction industry for most of his life and moved to the area about 21, years ago from Anchorage, AK.
Jack was preceded in death by his son Tracy Pearson and is survived by his loving wife Joyce M. Pearson; children Michelle (Ed) Wrobel, John (Connie) Castagno, Mary Pearson, Wesley Castagno and daughter-in-law Denise Pearson; also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Private cremation is under the direction of Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
