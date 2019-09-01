Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faitha Swilley "Jane" (Jefferson) Glover. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SYCAMORE – Faitha "Jane" Swilley Jefferson Glover, 89, of Sycamore passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at her residence. Her funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, in the Chapel of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals with the Rev. Tim Morgan officiating. Mrs. Glover was laid to rest at Mount Paran Church Cemetery in Alapaha.

Born April 12, 1930 in Alapaha, Mrs. Glover was the daughter of the late James M. Swilley and Mamie Railey Swilley. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Lankford Jefferson; her second husband, Richard "Dick" Guion Glover; two brothers, Maston J. Swilley and John B. Swilley; and one sister, Millie O. Luke. Before retiring, she was a secretary. She was a member of Inaha Baptist Church and loved the Lord. She received her certification as a master gardener while in her 70s, but always loved plants and gardening.

Mrs. Glover is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, the Rev. James Alan and Jo Jefferson of Floral City, Florida and John Glenn and Denise Jefferson of Sopchoppy, Florida; one daughter and son-in-law, Lori Jayne and Bill Tompkins of Sycamore; nine grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Tift Area, 618 Central Avenue North, Tifton, GA 31794.

