Ferdinand E. "Fred" Katzmayr, 91, of Sun City Center, FL and formerly of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Wed., March 6, 2019 at Palm Garden of Sun City Center. A native of Linz, Austria, he was born Sept. 9, 1927 to Ferdinand and Katharina (Wohlmuth) Katzmayr, one of three children. Fred, as he was known to everyone, earned his chemical engineering degree from the University of Vienna in his native Austria, which led him to a long career with Federal Paper Board in Norwich, CT, from where he retired as Technical Director in 1982.

Mr. Katzmayr was a former parishioner of St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church in Homosassa and was also a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. He pursued his passion for the game of golf through his membership at Sugarmill Woods Golf and Country Club, but also loved taking cruises and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Rena Maria Katzmayr, on Oct. 19, 2008, and siblings Erwin Katzmayr and Emmi Sayer, both of Linz, Austria.

Mr. Katzmayr is survived by his daughter Patricia Canavan (husband Patrick), Wimauma, FL; daughter Susan Davis (husband Robert), Eagle Lake, ME; son Peter Katzmayr (wife Linda), Jacksonville, FL; son David Katzmayr (wife Kolleen), Riverview, FL, as well as niece Ilse Klempt (husband Manfred), Linz, Austria. Fred is also survived by seven grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thurs., March 14, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. from St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, Homosassa, FL with Fr. Glenn Diaz, Celebrant. Inurnment will immediately follow at Fero memorial Gardens, Beverly Hills, FL. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL. www.wilderfuneral.com.