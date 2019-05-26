Florence B. Asta, age 91, of Inverness, FL passed away at her home on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Florence was born to the late Pasquale and Caterina (Favaroso) Baio in Brooklyn, NY on June 26, 1927. She was married to Charles N. Asta for 59 years until his passing on December 30, 2006. Florence and Charles made Florida their home in 1989 after relocating from Middle Village, N.Y. She was a Christian by faith and attended worship services at Providence Baptist Church in Lecanto, FL. Florence was a talented seamstress and liked decorating her Florida home to create a beautiful environment for her friends and family.

Those left to mourn Florence's passing include her son, Ronald Asta and his wife Susan Brendle of Holtsville, NY; daughter, Valerie Arcese of Queens, NY; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Florence was preceded in death by her son, Gary Asta on January 13, 2005; daughter, Roseanne Sakatis on December 20, 2000; and brothers: Vincent and John Baio.

A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Reverend Martin Hoffman of Providence Baptist Church officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Following the chapel service, Florence will be laid to rest with her husband at Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary