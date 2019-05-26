Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Calling hours
Sunday, May 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Asta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence B. Asta


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Florence B. Asta Obituary
Florence B. Asta, age 91, of Inverness, FL passed away at her home on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Florence was born to the late Pasquale and Caterina (Favaroso) Baio in Brooklyn, NY on June 26, 1927. She was married to Charles N. Asta for 59 years until his passing on December 30, 2006. Florence and Charles made Florida their home in 1989 after relocating from Middle Village, N.Y. She was a Christian by faith and attended worship services at Providence Baptist Church in Lecanto, FL. Florence was a talented seamstress and liked decorating her Florida home to create a beautiful environment for her friends and family.
Those left to mourn Florence's passing include her son, Ronald Asta and his wife Susan Brendle of Holtsville, NY; daughter, Valerie Arcese of Queens, NY; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Florence was preceded in death by her son, Gary Asta on January 13, 2005; daughter, Roseanne Sakatis on December 20, 2000; and brothers: Vincent and John Baio.
A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Reverend Martin Hoffman of Providence Baptist Church officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Following the chapel service, Florence will be laid to rest with her husband at Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now