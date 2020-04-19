Florence (Sally) C Hammerbeck
April 13, 1923 – April 6, 2020
Florence (Sally) Hammerbeck, was a past resident of Crystal River FL, and a current resident of Sunrise Assisted Living of Colorado. She was born in Erie, PA. She was proceeded in death by her husband Wallace (Wally) and son Eric. She was a member of the Seven Rivers Golf Club in Crystal River, FL. Sally is survived by three children, sons, John of Denver CO, Keith of Lynnfield MA. and daughter Kathy of Lynn MA.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020