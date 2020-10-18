Florence E. McCann, age 96, died unexpectedly but peacefully in her home on October 14, 2020.
Mrs. McCann is survived by six of her children: Cathy (Martell), John, Barry & Bernadette, Dennis & Cherie, James & Carla, and Brian. She was also blessed with thirteen loving grandchildren and twelve adorable great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Robert T. McCann and her eldest son, Robert P. McCann.
Florence was a proud veteran of World War II and faithfully and honorably served in the U.S. Navy as a WAVE (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service). As a dedicated and devoted Veteran, she was proud to represent women as an active member of the Volunteer Underage Military Service (VUMS) organization, as well as the Female Veteran Network, Fleet Reserve, and The American Legion. She participated in numerous Veterans events and activities throughout Citrus County in support of furthering Veteran's interests, the organizations she represented, as well as those of women who have served and/or are serving in the military. This dedication to service to our country was instilled in her family and reinforced by the fact that her husband had also been a WWII veteran and two of her sons retired from the Army and one son retired from the Navy.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Mrs. McCann will be laid to rest next to her husband at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in support of the Female Veterans Network of Citrus County, FL (femaleveteransnetwork.org
