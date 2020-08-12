Florence K. Demcovitz, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6th, 2020. She was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on October 24th, 1933 to Mary and John Kozak. Florence worked for the city of Linden, New Jersey for 36 years. She is survived by her sons: Theodore and Bernard Demcovitz; her brother: Mario Kozak; Grandchildren: Michael, Heather Demcovitz Coombs, Tomas, Brittany and Kyle Demcovitz and 2 great grandchildren: Amy and Claire Coombs.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband: Theodore Demcovitz; sister: Wanda Kozak Ziemanek; and her parents: John and Mary Kozak.
Florence enjoyed knitting, Ancestry.com
, board games and the Polish Club. She was also a volunteer on the Board of Directors for the Glen, where she resided.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 3 PM to 7 PM at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto, Beverly Hills, FL 34465. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11 am at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 6 Roosevelt Blvd, Beverly Hills, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Florence's name to the American Cancer Society
.