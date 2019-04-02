Mrs. Frances "Gerry" Going, age 81 of Homosassa, Florida, died Friday, March 22, 2019 in Lecanto, FL. Gerry was born January 15, 1938 in Hahira, GA, daughter of the late Remer and Geneva (Craft) Weldon. She married James Pruitt Going in 1956 and they were married for 57 1/2 years before he passed away in 2014. Gerry along with her husband moved to Homosassa from Ft. Meade, FL. She was a member of the the Order of Eastern Star #47, Ft. Meade, FL, the Florida Federation of Women's Club and the Springhead Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafts, needlework, reading and spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Going is preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband. Survivors include sisters, Linda Melton of Winter Park and Rema Likeness of Largo. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hooperfuneralhome.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary