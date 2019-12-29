|
Frances L. Bruner of Inverness, FL passed away at her home on December 7, 2019 at the age of 94. Frances was born in Montgomery, AL on February 3, 1925. She was married to her loving husband Ellis Bruner for 60 years until his passing on December 24, 2001. Frances and Ellis made Citrus County their home in 1981, relocating from Madeira Beach, FL where together they had owned and operated the Bruner Construction Company. She was a member of the Church by the Sea in Madeira Beach but attended worship services locally at the Inverness Church of God. Frances enjoyed playing golf and would visit residents at assisted living facilities and nursing homes in her spare time. She was an excellent cook and a wonderful giving, caring, friendly and kind woman.
Frances is survived by her loving son in law and caregiver, Fred Nason of Inverness, FL; grandson, Robert L. Renner and his wife Hiromi of Tokyo, Japan; and great grandson, Robbie Renner. In addition to her husband, Frances was preceded in death by her daughter, Eleanor Nason in January of 2017. Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019