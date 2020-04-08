|
|
Frances L. "Fran" Wadsley, 85, of Homosassa, FL, passed away on Mon., March 30, 2020. A native of Wilmington, DE, she was born Jan. 31, 1935 to Francis and Sarah (Fisher) Sheldon, one of three children. Fran, as she was known to many, was a baker by profession and retired as the head baker for Morgan Woods Elementary School in Tampa. Mrs. Wadsley moved to Tampa from her native Delaware in 1968, then to her retirement home in Homosassa in 1989, which was a farm with horses that her and her late husband George, whom she married in September of 1956, always wanted. That year and for years to come, the three grandchildren Frances and George were blessed with learned to ride and participated in horse shows. Fran moved to Lutz in 2019 from her Homosassa home to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She was of the Methodist faith and loved arts and crafts, reading and sewing. Her perfect day would be enjoying family visits and family dinners together. Even to this day, her grandkids say she made the best mac and cheese around.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death on March 30, 2013 by her beloved husband of 57 years, SMSGT George W. Wadsley, Jr., USAF (RET); her youngest daughter Georgeann Wadsley Smith of Lutz, FL, who passed in 2002, and her two siblings and their spouses: sister Irene Murphy (husband Henry) and brother Donald Sheldon (wife Miriam), all of Wilmington, DE. Mrs. Wadsley is survived by two daughters: Lorraine Frances Sierra and her husband Cecil, Tampa, FL and Christine Heather Wadsley, Olsmar, FL; son-in-law Edward Timothy Smith, Lutz, FL; grandchildren Kristine Lorraine Smith, Land O' Lakes, FL; Stephanie Smith Barber and her husband Sean, Treasure Island, FL and Megan Lorraine Sierra, Tampa, FL; great grandchildren James Edward Bennett, Land O' Lakes, FL and Bryce Patrick Barber, Treasure Island, FL and Zoey Maria Sierra, Tampa, FL.
A celebration of life will be announced for the future at www.wilderfuneral.com. Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2020