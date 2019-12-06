|
On December 3, 2019, Frances Lorena Cooper, 88, of Homosassa, FL, was taken into Heaven by the angels. She had been under the care of HPH Hospice while a resident of Crystal River Health and Rehab. She is the daughter of the late Johnnie Byron McLeod and Laurena Head McLeod. She was born July 27, 1931 at home in Old Homosassa. She was a fourth generation descendant of the first Head and Spires settlers of Citrus County. She loved hearing the heritage of her family.
Descending from Roderick MacLeod who came to America from Inverness-shire, Isle of Skye, Scotland in the mid 1700's. She loved retelling her great grandmother, Samantha Searcy Spires, stories of coming to Florida in a covered wagon as a small child. Samantha's mother, Emeline Bartlett, was a direct descendant of Robert Bartlett who married Mary Warren, the daughter of the Mayflower Compact signer, Richard Warren. Although she had an interesting earthly heritage, it was her heavenly heritage that impressed her the most of having a loving, compassionate Father in Heaven and being joint heirs with Jesus. She and her children were members of the First Church of Jesus Christ in Old Homosassa. She then attended the Christian Progression Center under pastors W.F. Todd, Paul Todd, and Marcus Rooks.
She worked many years as a hostess and waitress. Frances went back to school and became a bookkeeper for K Mart and Walmart. She was a hard working, loving mother who was devoted to her children, family and church. She was a woman of strong faith, a fervent prayer warrior, and enjoyed being active in church activities with her spiritual sisters in Christ and talking about the love of Jesus. She is survived by her siblings JoAnn Williams and Lucky McLeod (Janice); children Connie Bresler Langenmayr (Jim), Jack McLeod (Kathy) and Ruth Nichols Thomas (Marvin); grandchildren Andy Langenmayr (Kristi), Stephen Langenmayr (Elizabeth), Jacob Langenmayr (Kelly), Jeremy McLeod (Hilary), Phillip Vaughan, Jr. (Tiffany), Anthony Vaughan (Leah) and Jacqueline Vaughan Cook (Greg); great grandchildren Michael, Kyle, Abby, Luke, Audrey Langenmayr; Stephanie, Adriel, Natalie, Mia Vaughan; Tony Wilson, Jacob Bartlett; Matthew, Macy Helms; Ashley, Kaitlyn, Brayden and Jaxon Cook. Preceded in death by siblings Lottie Bresler, James McLeod, two infant sisters, two infant brothers, brothers-in-law Arthur Bresler and Raymond Williams.
Friends will be received on Sun., Dec. 8, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:30 P.M. at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, where a funeral service will take place at 2:30 P.M. with Rev. Paul Todd officiating. Interment will follow at Stage Stand Cemetery, Homosassa Springs. Please join us by remembering Frances Cooper by visiting our Memorial website at www.wilderfuneral.com We invite you to share your thoughts and fond memories with our family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HPH Hospice.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2019