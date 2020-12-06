1/
Frances T. (Doyle) Sewell
1924 - 2020
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Frances T. Doyle Sewell, 96, of Beverly Hills, FL who died on Monday, November 30, 2020 in Leesburg, FL will be on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 a. m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, FL with Father Erwin Belgica as the Celebrant.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Home & Crematory from 3:00 – 5:00 p. m. Burial will be at later date at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant, NY.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Mrs. Sewell was born on January 31, 1924 in the Bronx, New York and was the daughter of the late John F. and Ethelyn M. (Normand) Doyle.
A former resident of Pompano Beach, FL for 47 years she moved to Citrus County in 2004. She had retired as a bookkeeper and served in the Women's Army Corps during WWII.
Mrs. Sewell was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and belonged to the Women's Club of the Church. An avid bowler, she often bowled at Beverly Hills Lanes and Parkview Lanes in Holder.
Coming from a family of 9 children she was the last surviving child and was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Ethelyn Doyle, Elizabeth Hogan, John Doyle, Kathryn Laughlin, Edwin Doyle, Anna Hoffman, Majorie Doyle and Normand Doyle.
She is survived by nieces and nephews Brian Hogan, Kathleen Ross, Leslie Hogan, James Laughlin, Leo Hogan, Maureen Crain, Marietta Hogan, Brendan Doyle, Laurie Hogan and Katherine Crowley, Lee Sewell, Linda Sewell, and Leona Frisbie. Mrs. Sewell is also survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
