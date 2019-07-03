Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
1918 - 2019
Francine P. Richard, age 100, of Citrus Springs, FL, passed away June 17, 2019 at Brentwood Health Center in Lecanto, FL. Francine was born on October 26, 1918 in Auburn, IL, just south of Springfield, to Paul E and Nell (Roberson) Pelletier. She was the youngest of five children. Francine moved to Citrus County in 1982 from Springfield. She worked for 20 years at the Illinois Education Association as editor of the monthly magazine, and was a retired Publications Director for Sangamon State University, a past member of the Citrus Springs Civic association, a member of Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church in Citrus Springs, FL, WELCA, and the Hi-los of Hope Ev. Lutheran Church.
In addition to her parents, Francine was preceded in death by her husband Harry James Richard, son, Stuart J Richard, sister, Vera Morris, brothers, Floy, Maxie and Paul Pelletier.
Survived by her daughter, Sharon L Norris; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nephews and nieces.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 3, 2019
