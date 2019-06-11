|
|
Francis "Frankie" Patrick Anzalone, 46, passed away on June 7th, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. Frankie was born on March 17, 1973 in Oceanside, NY. He was a member of the St. Benedict Catholic Church.
?Son of Rosario Anzalone, and preceded in death by his mother, Maria Anzalone. His loved ones include his sister AnnMarie Anzalone-Briercheck and her children Raymond & Rosario; his brother, Mario Anzalone and wife Isabella, and their children Rosario, Francesco, Maria, and Rosina; and his brother, Salvatore Anzalone and wife Judy and their children Celia, Christopher, Nicholas, and Alex.
During his time he touched many lives, never meeting a stranger he couldn't call a friend.
In lieu of flowers, family has requested donations to prisms (www.prisms.org/donate) to bring awareness and research for Smith-Magenis Syndrome. Children with special needs aren't sent to special families, they make families special. Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 11, 2019