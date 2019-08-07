|
Mrs. Francis Wells Jenkins, age 87, of Homosassa, FL, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on August 3rd. She was born August 6, 1931 in Metropolis, IL, daughter of Rube and Eulah Wells.
Francis was a Floral Designer by trade who enjoyed reading, watching old movies, playing cards and going to the beauty salon to have her hair and nails done. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills and her former church Trinity Baptist in Paducah, Kentucky.
Francis was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Lloyd Jenkins, her parents and her brother Don Wells. She is survived by her son, Barry (Nicki) Jenkins of Homosassa, FL, 3 daughters: Janette (Ron) Morrison of Eatonton, GA, Bryna (John) Johnson of Brooksville, FL, and Teresa Jenkins of Homosassa, FL, 7 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandchild.
The family will receive friends Friday August 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 10:30 AM. at the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Home.The Service of Remembrance will be held at 10:30 AM. Private Burial Service will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donations to . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019