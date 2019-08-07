Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
8495 W Grover Cleveland Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
352-628-3237
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
8495 W Grover Cleveland Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
8495 W Grover Cleveland Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Jenkins


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis Jenkins Obituary
Mrs. Francis Wells Jenkins, age 87, of Homosassa, FL, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on August 3rd. She was born August 6, 1931 in Metropolis, IL, daughter of Rube and Eulah Wells.
Francis was a Floral Designer by trade who enjoyed reading, watching old movies, playing cards and going to the beauty salon to have her hair and nails done. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills and her former church Trinity Baptist in Paducah, Kentucky.
Francis was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Lloyd Jenkins, her parents and her brother Don Wells. She is survived by her son, Barry (Nicki) Jenkins of Homosassa, FL, 3 daughters: Janette (Ron) Morrison of Eatonton, GA, Bryna (John) Johnson of Brooksville, FL, and Teresa Jenkins of Homosassa, FL, 7 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandchild.
The family will receive friends Friday August 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 10:30 AM. at the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Home.The Service of Remembrance will be held at 10:30 AM. Private Burial Service will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial donations to . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now