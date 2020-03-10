|
|
Frank Anthony Mula, age 78, of Crystal River, Florida, passed away at his home on March 6, 2020, after a year-long battle with cancer. He was born in Lillybrook, West Virginia, on November 5, 1941. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Frank and Anna Mula, and his brother Joe and sister Loretta.
Frank is survived by his wife of 52-1/2 years, Betty Lou Mula. He is survived by his 2 children: son, Steve (Kim) Smith of Orlando, FL, and daughter, Michelle (Ronald) Perkins of Ocala, FL. He is survived by 6 grandchildren: Daniel (Samantha) Smith of Minneola, FL, Ryan (Sylvia) Perkins of Jacksonville, FL, and Jordan, Lauren, Madison, and Justin Perkins all of Ocala, FL. He is survived by 3 great grandchildren: Alexandria, Charlotte, and Meredith Smith, all of Minneola, FL. He is also survived by his sister Priscilla Forst of Ocala, FL, and many nieces and nephews.
Following high school graduation, Frank served in the United States Air Force where he was a helicopter mechanic at Forbes AFB, Kansas, from 1963-1967. After completing his military service, he then moved to Florida to pursue a lifelong trade. In February 1969, he became a Union Ironworker with Local 808 where he focused on commercial construction. In 2019, he earned his 50-year pin as a loyal member of Local 808. Frank and Betty also owned Oviedo Child Care Center for 25 years. Frank helped shape the lives of many children and staff.
Frank was a member of Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church for many years where he enjoyed being a greeter. He was also a member of the West Citrus Elks Lodge. Frank was an avid boater and loved boating the local waterways. He was a member of both the Crystal River and National Power Squadrons. His favorite activity however was golf. He golfed every Tuesday for several years as a member of the church golf league.
Most of all he loved his family, especially his wife, Betty. He was much loved and will be missed dearly by everyone who knew him.
Funeral services for Mr. Mula will begin at 11 AM on Wednesday March 11th at the Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Crystal River. Visitation will be from 10 AM until service time. Burial with military honors will follow at Florida national Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020