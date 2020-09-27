Frank Arvil Swasey of Inverness, FL passed away at Citrus Memorial Hospital on September 21, 2020 at the age of 74. Frank was born in Provo, UT on April 1, 1946 to the late Arvil and Aleta Swasey. On August 4, 1979 he married his loving wife Sheila with whom he shared 41 years of marriage.

Frank and Sheila made Citrus County their home in 2000 after relocating from Carver, MA. He was a Christian by faith and attended worship services at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Inverness. He loved his church and loved going to church. To say Frank was a devoted and dedicated father to his son Brad, would be an understatement.

Family is what Frank held most dear and that was evident in the immense care and love he showed to his son, wife and other family members. He never met a stranger, would give the shirt off his back to someone in need and always had a wonderful sense of humor.

Frank enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Utah in his RV but, his greatest joy in life was always spending time with his beloved family.

In addition to his loving wife Sheila, Frank is survived by his sister, Marjene Steele; and several nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his precious son, Brad Swasey in 2017.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Inverness and will be conducted by Pastor Darrell Reneau. Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 5:00 PM until the hour of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Cornerstone Baptist Church Building Fund, 1100 W. Highland Blvd., Inverness, FL 34452.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

