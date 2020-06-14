Frank B. Ferguson
Frank Beauregard Ferguson November 24, 1942 to June 4, 2020. This southern gentleman was born in Huntsville, AL and grew up in a Marine family, living in Pearl Harbor, where he was the local paper boy. Frank's family moved on to Quantico, VA and eventually settled in Winter Park, FL where he attended school and made many lifelong friends. Frank loved all sports, especially football and played at the Citadel in Charleston, SC. He later attended UF to complete his education and became a true Gator. Frank was a well traveled man. He owned his own insurance agencies, loved sailing, playing golf but, most of all he loved his family. He was a beloved husband, father, papa and grandfather.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Cecelia Ferguson and son, William (Bill) Ferguson. He is survived by his wife Maggie Ferguson; two sons, Richard Ferguson and his wife Darcie of Nashville, TN, James Townsley and his wife Myrna of Sanford, FL; daughter, Kristy Harper of Venice, FL; granddaughters: Arielle Ferguson of Hannover, Germany, Ryan Ferguson of Los Angeles, CA, Sarah Elkinton of Santa Rosa, CA, Haley Harper of Venice, FL, Tiffany Townsley USAF; grandsons: Beau Ferguson of Los Angeles, CA, Benjamin Elkinton of Ormond Beach, FL; great grandsons: Carson and Parker Elkinton of Ormond Beach, FL. Frank put one foot in front of the other battling cancer for many years. He did so with a positive attitude, courage and integrity.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service is being planned for a later date. Cremation with care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church, 2540 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy., Lecanto, FL 34461.
