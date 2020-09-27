1/1
Frank Carter
1945 - 2020
Frank Carter, 75 of Crystal River, FL passed away Monday September 21, 2020. He was born May 1, 1945 to William and Dixie Mae Carter in Miami, FL and came here 27 years ago from West Chester, PA.
Frank was a retired Pennsylvania State Trooper and was a US Air Force Veteran. He also belonged to the Masonic Lodge.
Frank is survived by his wife Maria Elena Carter, three step daughters Marcela Mendiola, Eugenia and Angie Vazquez, one step son Gerardo Vazquez and nine step grandchildren. He loved them all like they were his own and they in turn spoke of him as their favorite grandpa.
Per his request there will be no services.
Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of private arrangements.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
