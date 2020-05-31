Frank Cook Peck, 87, surrounded by his loving wife and children, passed away unexpectedly at Manatee Memorial Hospital, Bradenton, FL, on March 1, 2020. He was born January 20, 1933 to Carolyn K. (Cook) Peck and Frank R. Peck in Kansas City, MO. Frank served as an MP in the Army beginning in 1953. He was Honorably released from active duty in 1955 to the reserves until his Honorable discharge in 1961.
Frank attended Stephen F. Austin State University and Texas Tech University, both in Texas, before graduating from the University of Miami in Florida. Frank worked for Allstate Insurance Company for over 25 years,
retiring as a Regional Vice President. After semi-retiring, he consulted on insurance matters with various companies and helped start and build ASI (American Strategic Insurance).
Frank was an avid fisherman and golfer. He loved being on the water or on the green, but both came in second after the love of his Family. He was a very loving and supportive husband and father.
He is survived by his Loving wife of almost 64 years Barbara (Groschen) Peck; a son Matthew Peck (Lisa) and daughter Kristin (Peck) Schwingbeck; 7 grandchildren Neil III, Alyssa (Ron), Kelsey, Michael, Joseph, Jenna, Lilly and +2 great-grandsons Ronnie and Frankie.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. Frank was laid to rest in a private ceremony, at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL with Full Military Honors. Arrangements ware made by Covell Funeral Home, South Bradenton, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 31, 2020.