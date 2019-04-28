Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
(352) 341-1288
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
Beverly Hills, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Tutewohl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank E. Tutewohl Sr.


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Frank E. Tutewohl Sr. Obituary
Frank E. Tutewohl, Sr., 80, of Beverly Hills, FL, died on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at home. Frank was born on June 20, 1938, in Manhattan, New York, the son of Anna Elizabeth Tutewohl.
He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Mr. Tutewohl worked as an electrician for the Long Island Railroad for 24 years. He relocated to Beverly Hills, FL in 2005. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills and a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus #6168, Beverly Hills.
He was preceded in death by his mother and son, Frank E. Tutewohl, Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Alma "Patsy" Tutewohl of Beverly Hills, FL; five children, Anna M. Senatore, Joseph P. Tutewohl, James M. Tutewohl, John A. Tutewohl, and Julia M. Rockwell.
Visitation for Mr. Tutewohl will start at 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Heinz Funeral Home, Inverness, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 AM, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Beverly Hills, FL. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, with Military Honors.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
Download Now