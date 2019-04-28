Frank E. Tutewohl, Sr., 80, of Beverly Hills, FL, died on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at home. Frank was born on June 20, 1938, in Manhattan, New York, the son of Anna Elizabeth Tutewohl.

He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Mr. Tutewohl worked as an electrician for the Long Island Railroad for 24 years. He relocated to Beverly Hills, FL in 2005. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills and a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus #6168, Beverly Hills.

He was preceded in death by his mother and son, Frank E. Tutewohl, Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Alma "Patsy" Tutewohl of Beverly Hills, FL; five children, Anna M. Senatore, Joseph P. Tutewohl, James M. Tutewohl, John A. Tutewohl, and Julia M. Rockwell.

Visitation for Mr. Tutewohl will start at 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Heinz Funeral Home, Inverness, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 AM, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Beverly Hills, FL. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, with Military Honors.

Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL.

