Mr. Frank "Mike" Gardner, age 59 of Dunnellon, Florida, died Monday, June 15, 2020 in Dunnellon, FL. He was born September 14, 1960 in Cornwall, NY. Mr. Gardner was said to be a wonderful painter and artist and was a retired roofer.
Survivors include his wife, Melodie Horalek-Gardner of Dunnellon, FL, sons, Sgt Frank Gardner, Jr. of MO, Raymond Gardner of NY, and Kevin Gardner of FL, daughter, Kaitlyn Butler of NY, brothers, Butch Taylor of NY, and Paul Lanner of NY, sister, Shirley Kelly of PA, grandchildren, Preston Horalek of NH, Michael Gardner of GA, Addison Gardner of GA, Ava Gardner of NY and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements made by the Cremation Center of the Nature Coast, Crystal River.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Survivors include his wife, Melodie Horalek-Gardner of Dunnellon, FL, sons, Sgt Frank Gardner, Jr. of MO, Raymond Gardner of NY, and Kevin Gardner of FL, daughter, Kaitlyn Butler of NY, brothers, Butch Taylor of NY, and Paul Lanner of NY, sister, Shirley Kelly of PA, grandchildren, Preston Horalek of NH, Michael Gardner of GA, Addison Gardner of GA, Ava Gardner of NY and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements made by the Cremation Center of the Nature Coast, Crystal River.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.