Frank L. Williamson, 90, Lecanto, FL passed away July 26, 2020 (Sunday) at Citrus Memorial Hospital.
Frank was born in Tampa, FL on May 13, 1930 to the late Wright Alexander Williamson and Lottie Lee Carriker and moved here over 50 years ago from Odessa, FL.
He owned and operated a cement pre-casting business and also was a commercial fisherman. Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, and horse racing. (He owned a racing horse at one time.).
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Lamar (Melanie) Williamson of Inverness; 1 brother, Orville Williamson of New Port Richey; 4 grandchildren: Heather, Kyle, Albert, and Andy; 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Williamson on September 11, 2018, 6 brothers, and 3 sisters.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2020 at 12:30 PM at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Giglio of Calvary Chapel officiating. Burial will follow in Florida National Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 10:30 until the hour of service.
