Mr. Frank J. McClean, age 73 years, of Homosassa, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Homosassa.
He was born July 1, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York to Frank and Pauline McClean and came to Homosassa 3 years ago from Dunnellon. Mr. McClean was an auto tech for Nick Nicholas Ford and Roy Brown Lincoln-Mercury. He was a member of the Coast Guard Aux. and Crime Watch. Mr. McClean enjoyed working on cars, scuba diving and spoiling his family.
Mr. McClean was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Mary Pat McClean. Surviving are his wife: Connie Sheppard McClean, Homosassa; 3 daughters: Amy Kelley, Homosassa, Kathleen Dibble, Crystal River and Michelle (Brian) Nigro, Crystal River; son: Brad Thomas (Beverly) Wilson, Floral City; a sister: Ellen Cheeseman, East Setauket, New York; 9 Grandchildren; a great grandchild and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements under the direction of Hooper Funeral Homes and Crematory. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 2, 2019