Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
8495 W Grover Cleveland Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
352-628-3237
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank McClean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank McClean


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank McClean Obituary
Mr. Frank J. McClean, age 73 years, of Homosassa, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Homosassa.
He was born July 1, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York to Frank and Pauline McClean and came to Homosassa 3 years ago from Dunnellon. Mr. McClean was an auto tech for Nick Nicholas Ford and Roy Brown Lincoln-Mercury. He was a member of the Coast Guard Aux. and Crime Watch. Mr. McClean enjoyed working on cars, scuba diving and spoiling his family.
Mr. McClean was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Mary Pat McClean. Surviving are his wife: Connie Sheppard McClean, Homosassa; 3 daughters: Amy Kelley, Homosassa, Kathleen Dibble, Crystal River and Michelle (Brian) Nigro, Crystal River; son: Brad Thomas (Beverly) Wilson, Floral City; a sister: Ellen Cheeseman, East Setauket, New York; 9 Grandchildren; a great grandchild and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements under the direction of Hooper Funeral Homes and Crematory. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now