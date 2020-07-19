Frank V. Warga, 75 of Homosassa, FL passed away Monday July 13, 2020 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL. He was born October 13, 1944 in Manhattan, NY and came to Florida 10 years ago from Long Valley, NJ. Mr. Warga retired as Vice President of Trans-Bridge Lines in Bethlehem, PA.
Frank is survived by his loving wife Barbara Warga his son Michael Warga of South Carolina, step-son Richard Bielawski (Jet Thomas), step-daughter Robyn Best (David) of Homosassa, grandchildren; Ryan, Justin, Taylor and Dylan. He is also survived by his loving companion Sunny Girl.
Private committal services will take place at Fountains Memorial Park in Homosassa, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, FL.
