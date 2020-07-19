1/
Frank V. Warga
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Frank V. Warga, 75 of Homosassa, FL passed away Monday July 13, 2020 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL. He was born October 13, 1944 in Manhattan, NY and came to Florida 10 years ago from Long Valley, NJ. Mr. Warga retired as Vice President of Trans-Bridge Lines in Bethlehem, PA.
Frank is survived by his loving wife Barbara Warga his son Michael Warga of South Carolina, step-son Richard Bielawski (Jet Thomas), step-daughter Robyn Best (David) of Homosassa, grandchildren; Ryan, Justin, Taylor and Dylan. He is also survived by his loving companion Sunny Girl.
Private committal services will take place at Fountains Memorial Park in Homosassa, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
