Frankie Rollins was born on September 20, 1928 in Harrison County West Virginia. Life in coal country was hard, but somehow that never kept Frankie's light from shining bright. She loved life and honestly believed the whole world loved her, and more often than not, it did. Frankie was vibrant and passionate, never walking into a room unnoticed.
Frankie married James "Jimmy" Kidd of Clarksburg, WV at a young age and together they had a daughter, Terri Lynn. Things didn't work out for Frankie and Jimmy, so they divorced. A few years later Frankie married Harry Newton Johnson, also of Clarksburg. After the war, Frankie and Harry moved from West Virginia to Michigan where Harry became a schoolteacher. At 41, Frankie went back to college and also became a schoolteacher, a profession she loved. In Michigan they raised Terri and had four children together: Jamie, Thomas "Tom", Kelly, and Andrew "Andy." After 25 years, Frankie and Harry grew apart and went their separate ways. Frankie then married Ernest "Ernie" Moran who dedicated himself to her completely, valiantly stepping up to help her raise four teenagers.
When the children were gone, Frankie and Ernie moved from Michigan to Crystal River, Florida in 1992 where they became active members in their church community, First Baptist Church of Crystal River. Frankie also volunteered at Citrus Memorial Hospital, served as a member of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Volunteer Unit, was an avid Red Hatter, and enjoyed participating in charity fashion shows.
After 28 years of marriage and a long illness, Ernie left this earthly plane. Shortly afterwards, Frankie began to slip into the grip of dementia. Her passing, though sorrowful, also brings great joy as we know she has been released from the illness that depleted her.
Frankie was preceded in death by husbands, Harry N. Johnson and Ernest M. Moran, her brothers Jack H. Rollins and Ted H. Rollins, and her granddaughter, Amy M. Colie. She is survived by her brother, Mack Rollins and his wife Margie; her children: Terri Shaw and her husband Mike, Jamie Cooper and her husband Ward, Tom Johnson and his wife Jeanie, Kelly Williams, and Andy Johnson; her grandchildren: Robert Colie, Christy Danyluck, Paris Wengert and her husband Brandon, Daniel Johnson and his wife Salome, Jennifer Adler and her husband Julian, Brandon Tyler Williams, Emmanuel Johnson, Adelicia Johnson, Eloise Johnson, Ambrose Johnson, Morgan Johnson, Tseitel Cooper, and Ezekiel Cooper; and her great-grandchildren: Ronnie Wengert, Brendan Danyluck, Davinia Wengert, Alex Zych, Alex Danylcuck, and Jackson Phelps.
Family will receive friends for visitation from 2-4PM, Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Funeral service will be held at 11AM, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home followed by burial at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to the Alzheimer's Association
.
The family also requests that those attending the funeral service wear any item of clothing that is pink, Frankie's favorite color.
Social distancing and masks will be in use as per CDC guidelines. Masks will be provided should you not have one.