Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home - Frackville
Inurnment
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
On May 10, 2019, Franklin H. Troxell passed away at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL, after a brief illness. The son of Will C. and Edith (Edwards) Troxell, Frank was born on November 3, 1924, in Frackville, PA, where he was raised and where he resided for most of his life. He graduated from Frackville High School in 1942, and in November of that year he enlisted in the US Navy. Shortly thereafter, while stationed in Rhode Island, he and several friends transferred to the US Marine Corps, hoping to "see some action." For the remainder of World War II, Frank served in the South Pacific and mainland China prior to his discharge in 1946.
Returning home, he joined the family business, begun by his grandfather, Franklin A. Troxell, decades earlier. Frank and his father were well known for their painting, wall-papering, faux painting, and gold-leaf applications, especially in local churches. For several years, Frank also worked in a coal mine with a few friends, mining anthracite coal.
For many years, Frank and his wife, Julie (Takach), spent weekends and vacations on the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake Bay, where they enjoyed boating, fishing, crabbing, clamming, and socializing with friends from along the east coast. Always an outdoorsman, Frank also fished, hunted, and trapped in the mountains of PA and NY. Friends and neighbors often enjoyed venison steaks or trout from his forays. Although not greatly fond of travel, he and his wife had marvelous experiences on an extended tour of Alaska and a driving tour of the Canadian Maritime Provinces.
After Julie passed away in March, 2016, Frank became a resident at Luther Ridge in Pottsville, PA; in June, 2017, he relocated to Homosassa, FL, to be near his daughter. He had a wonderful time attending parties, activities, and dinners at the Stonebrook clubhouse; driving his green golf cart; going to area shows, casinos, and concerts; and making many new friends, who enjoyed his jokes and tales of "the old days."
Preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his older sister, Geraldine Carson, Frank is survived by his daughter, Neretta T. Brobst of Homosassa, FL; his son, Jeffrey J. Troxell, Sr., of Clearlake Oaks, CA; his grandson, Jeffrey J. Troxell, Jr, of Salt Lake City, Utah; his younger sister, Hazel Jasiewicz and her husband, Edward, of Boylston, MA; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
A visitation and memorial service will be from 10:00 until noon on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Thomas Sullivan Funeral Home, W. Washington St., in Frackville, PA. Inurnment will follow at 1:30 at the National Cemetery at Indiantown Gap. A Celebration of Frank's life will be held in Florida at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frank Troxell's memory to any charity/organization which aids US Veterans.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 19, 2019
