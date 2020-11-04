Fred Anthony Pollina of Hernando, FL passed away at his home on October 31, 2020 at the age of 73. Fred was born in Astoria, NY to the late Vincenzo and Carmela (Varisco) Pollina on May 19, 1947. On October 9, 1971 he married Mary (Palumbo) with whom he shared 49 years of loving marriage. After earning his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, Fred worked as an accountant and auditor in the banking industry for 25 years. Following retirement, he and his wife made Citrus County their home and were parishioners of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills. He was a Eucharistic Minister and also a member of the Knights of Columbus. In his spare time Fred enjoyed playing golf, playing tennis and loved going to the library to read the daily newspaper. He also liked going dancing with his wife and attending plays and dinner theater shows. Fred enjoyed going to the senior center to spend time with his friends who will especially miss hearing all of his great jokes.

In addition to his loving wife Mary, those left to mourn Fred's passing include his daughters: Lisa Clouthier (Jason) and Christina Pollina (Paul), both of Long Island, NY; his sister, Rose Marie Zerbo (Jackie); grandchildren: Gianna and Alexa; goddaughter, Kristen; and niece, Michelle (Lou).

A Celebration of Fred's life is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by Father Erwin Belgica of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Friends are invited to join the family in visitation beginning at 1:00 PM until the hour of service. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store