Fred E. Cox, 85 of Hernando, FL passed away Sunday March 29, 2020. He was under the care of his family and Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL. Fred was born in Crossville, TN and came here 40 years ago from Tampa, FL. He was a US Army Veteran and a mechanic by trade. He also had an interest in farming. Fred enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and fishing in the area.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Joseph and Dewey and his sisters Eileen, Myrtle and Alice. He is survived by his wife Patricia Pace Cox of Hernando, FL, step daughters Dr. Dawn Calibeo of Yuma, AZ, Tomika Spires-Hanssen and Stacey Martin of Inverness, FL, his brothers James and Ernest Cox, six step grandchildren Madison Spires, Olivia and Aidan Hanssen of Inverness, FL, Krissy Wyche of Orlando, FL, Alyssa and Caitlyn Martin of Inverness, FL, a step great grandson Maverick Nightengale, special friends Skip and Beverly Coburn, Charley Strange and Jack Hoffman and his beloved dog Scooter.
Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory of Crystal River is assisting the family with private arrangements.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 1, 2020