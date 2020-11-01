1/1
Fred Edward Wittersheim
1943 - 2020
Fred Edward Wittersheim, 77, of Inverness, FL, passed away on October 2nd, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Blue Island, IL to the late Richard and Anne Marie (Shultz) Wittersheim on September 13th, 1943.
In 1963, he married his beloved wife, Betty. Together, they moved to Inverness from Melbourne, FL in 1972 and started Fred's Electrical Co. He enjoyed country music and loved coached Rolling Thunder, a speed skating group in Inverness, FL.
Along with his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his son, Fred Edward Wittersheim, Jr. in May of 1984.
Those left to cherish Fred's memories are his wife, Betty; his daughter, Cynthia Wittersheim of Inverness, FL; his brother, John F. Wittersheim of Titusville, FL; and his two grandchildren, Lance Eardley and Chase Eardley.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Fred on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Oak Ridge Cemetery with Rev. Norris Ables of Lorena Baptist Church of Smith County, MS officiating. Cremation with Care is under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Cemetery
