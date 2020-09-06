Fred F. "Mickey" Cridland

Fred F. "Mickey" Cridland, 80, of Hernando, Florida, passed away August 22, 2020 in Inverness, Florida. Mickey was born June 23, 1940 to Thelma E. & William T. Cridland in Oceanside, NY.

Mickey served proudly in the United States Army in the Military Police. He had a life long love for the Masonic Fraternity, first serving in Demolay as State Master Counselor of New York in 1959 as was awarded the designation of Chevalier. He was raised into South Bay Lodge, NY in 1962 serving in all chairs to the station of Worshipful Master and installed in January of 1974. He also served as Patron of South Bay Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star #862 in 1980 with his wife Linda.

Mickey retired from selling insurance at the Cridland Agency in 1989 to being a new life in Florida and get out of the New York snow and cold winters. Leaving insurance behind, he entered the real estate world, first, selling ads and delivering for Sunshine Living Magazine, then selling new homes for Rusaw Homes & Realty. Then Mickey & Linda opened American Realty, followed by Marie Powell Better Homes & Gardens, GMAC Real Estate, Real Living and finally Cridland Real Estate.

He loved his family and grandchildren fiercely and would make sure that he was a constant presence in their lives. Celebrations of birthdays, anniversaries, academic achievements, etc. always required a get together with dinner and games to follow. His love for Linda set the example for his children and grandchildren of how love and marriage endures and grows stronger over time.

Mickey will always be remembered for his infectious smile, quick wit and humor (even if it was at his own expense), his strong will (always getting his way), enjoyment for hot foods (temperature & spice), ice cream, sweets, peppermint bites, playing cards and dice.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda, daughter Melissa (Dennis) Cridland-Bonnell, son Todd (Kathleen) Cridland, grandchildren Felicia, Rebecca, Bailey and Braeden, all of Lecanto, FL.

Services will be held on September 12, 2020 at 2:30pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Inverness, 206 Washington Ave, Inverness, FL 34450. Masks required in accordance with CDC Guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Citrus County Family Resource Center. Private Interment at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, to be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store