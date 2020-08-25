1/1
Fred Farnsworth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Farnsworth passed away on August 16, 2020. He was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, to Dr. Howard and Genevieve Farnsworth. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, and two daughters, Jody Crenshaw (Utah) and Leslie Hatch (Idaho), nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
After serving 4 years in the Navy, he started his own dental lab and then discovered real estate. He was born to wheel and deal.
An avid hunter and fisherman, he spent many years hunting and fishing in Alaska, Oregon, Wyoming and Colorado and of course, Florida. He loved his airboat and his Labrador Retrievers.
There will be no service or memorial. His wish is to be cremated and his ashes spread in the Gulf of Mexico.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved