Fred Farnsworth passed away on August 16, 2020. He was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, to Dr. Howard and Genevieve Farnsworth. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, and two daughters, Jody Crenshaw (Utah) and Leslie Hatch (Idaho), nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

After serving 4 years in the Navy, he started his own dental lab and then discovered real estate. He was born to wheel and deal.

An avid hunter and fisherman, he spent many years hunting and fishing in Alaska, Oregon, Wyoming and Colorado and of course, Florida. He loved his airboat and his Labrador Retrievers.

There will be no service or memorial. His wish is to be cremated and his ashes spread in the Gulf of Mexico.

