Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park
Clearwater, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Sorvillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred James Sorvillo


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fred James Sorvillo Obituary
Fred James Sorvillo, age 101, Hernando, FL passed away February 23, 2019 in Citrus Memorial Hospital. Fred was born in Harwinton, CT on September 24, 1917 to the late Dominic and Molly (Colangelo) Sorvillo and moved to Citrus County in 2003 from Clearwater, Florida. He retired from the commercial construction industry. Fred served our country in the U.S. Army during WW II, having fought in the Asiatic Pacific Theater, New Guinea, The Phillippines, and Luzon with the 227th Searchlight Battalion Group. He was of the Catholic Faith and attended St. Cecilia's parish in Clearwater. An avid reader, he completed several books a month, especially by his favorite authors. He also was a horse racing enthusiast, enjoying off track betting weekly after carefully studying each horse in the field, the track conditions. While living in Clearwater, he was able to enjoy live racing at Tampa Bay Downs.
Remaining to cherish his memory are two children, Sandra Sorvillo of Hernando, FL and Chuck Sorvillo and his wife Diane of Beverly Hills.
He also had 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Simonin Sorvillo on May 11, 2011. They were married over 65 years. He also lost his brother, Cuddy Boscarino and three sisters, Josephine Jenkins, Angie DeBrot, and Antoinette Zanetti.
Catholic graveside committal services will be offered on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park in Clearwater. There will be no calling hours at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Mill Creek Farms/Retirement Home for Horses, Inc., P.O. Box 2100, Alachua, FL 32616-2100, [email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected]">[email protected], (352)462-1001.
Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL is assisting the family.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now