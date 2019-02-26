Fred James Sorvillo, age 101, Hernando, FL passed away February 23, 2019 in Citrus Memorial Hospital. Fred was born in Harwinton, CT on September 24, 1917 to the late Dominic and Molly (Colangelo) Sorvillo and moved to Citrus County in 2003 from Clearwater, Florida. He retired from the commercial construction industry. Fred served our country in the U.S. Army during WW II, having fought in the Asiatic Pacific Theater, New Guinea, The Phillippines, and Luzon with the 227th Searchlight Battalion Group. He was of the Catholic Faith and attended St. Cecilia's parish in Clearwater. An avid reader, he completed several books a month, especially by his favorite authors. He also was a horse racing enthusiast, enjoying off track betting weekly after carefully studying each horse in the field, the track conditions. While living in Clearwater, he was able to enjoy live racing at Tampa Bay Downs.

Remaining to cherish his memory are two children, Sandra Sorvillo of Hernando, FL and Chuck Sorvillo and his wife Diane of Beverly Hills.

He also had 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Simonin Sorvillo on May 11, 2011. They were married over 65 years. He also lost his brother, Cuddy Boscarino and three sisters, Josephine Jenkins, Angie DeBrot, and Antoinette Zanetti.

Catholic graveside committal services will be offered on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park in Clearwater. There will be no calling hours at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Mill Creek Farms/Retirement Home for Horses, Inc., P.O. Box 2100, Alachua, FL 32616-2100, [email protected] "> [email protected] "> [email protected] "> [email protected] , (352)462-1001.

Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL is assisting the family. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary