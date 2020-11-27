Mr. Fred R. Riggen, 79, of Dunnellon, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Bayfront Health – Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, FL. Mr. Riggen was born in Inglewood, California, and later relocated to South Florida. He worked for many years as a Maintenance Supervisor for the Florida Department of Transportation, better known as DOT. He was a member of North Oak Baptist Church where both he and his wife were baptized, and later became a member of their Praise Team where he played the guitar.
Survivors include his daughter Carla Haycraft, his brother James Riggen, his brother in law Jerry Whaley and sister-in-law Bonnie Whaley, nieces Jennifer Wright and Michelle Baysden, nephew Doug Whaley, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn in December 2012.
Memorial services for Mr. Riggen will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, November 28, at Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Dunnellon, with Pastor Stan Stewart officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Oak Baptist Church, 9324 N. Elkcam Blvd., Citrus Springs, FL 34433.
