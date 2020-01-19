Freda Marie (McKeown) Boyd, a resident in the Crystal River area, passed Friday the 10th of January at Vitas Hospice House surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold A. Boyd and son, Gary A. Boyd and leaves her daughter, Donna L. (Greg) Clingman of Kettering, Oh and Lloyd W. (Tamie) Boyd of Montgomery, Tx.
Born May 9, 1926 in Winchester, KY, Freda was the second child of 8 born to her father, Lennie A. McKeown and mother Dorothy Ballard McKeown. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Harold McKeown, Wendell McKeown, James McKeown and leaves Onieta Farmer, Wanda Luellen, Glen McKeown and Carlene Cooke.
Freda and her husband raised their family in the Dayton Oh area and spent their retirement time in the Melbourne and Crystal River Fl areas. They loved being with family and serving their Lord through their churches.
A graveside memorial is planned for May 9, 2020 at her final place of rest alongside her husband and son at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 8200 W. National Rd, New Carlisle, Oh 45344.
