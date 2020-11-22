Mr. Frederick A. Smith, 89, of Inverness, FL., went to be with the Lord on November 13, 2020.
He was born in Ridgway, PA., to his parents, William Alfred and Ruth Cora (Ekis) Smith. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by brothers: Martin (Donna) Smith and Frank (Joyce) Smith; sister, Liz (Patrick) Owens; nephew, Robert Smith; 3 unborn great grandchildren and as well as many other family members.
He proudly served his country in the US Navy and the National Guard. He was an electrician by trade and loved doing home improvement projects, even rewiring one of his daughter and son-in-law's home which included moving and climbing scaffolding at the age of 86.
With a huge heart, Fred never tired of volunteering his time and talents to anyone who had a need. He especially was instrumental in helping the Blind Americans of Citrus County.
He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan, spending his time watching them on television and coaching the team from his armchair. He loved the old country/bluegrass music, and attended many "jam sessions" with his wife, Ruby. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Inverness.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Ruby (Porter) Smith; daughters: Brenda (Greg) Rushing of Winter Springs, FL and Lynne (Tom) Tybeck of Hernando, FL; grandchildren: Heather (Miguel) Sanchez of Orlando , FL, Joshua (Debbie) Tybeck of Largo, FL, Ruthie (Cory) Strong of Brooksville, FL, Crystal (Jim) Fisher of Casselberry, FL, Micah (Christina) Tybeck of Columbus, OH, and "Buddy" Greg Rushing of Winter Springs, FL; great grandchildren: Chloe and Mason Fisher, Rebecca Cable, Benjamen and Cassady Tybeck, Jacob, Madelynne and Charlotte Strong, and Brianna Sanchez; several nieces and nephews, many friends, and his church family.
The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation and thanks to the entire Staff in the Garden at The Grove Health & Rehab Center for their tender loving and compassionate care for Fred during his time there.
Due to COVID, services will be private.
