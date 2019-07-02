Fred Ramsey, 76, went home to be with the Lord on June 26, 2019, after a long illness.

Fred was born to Harold and Mildred Ramsey on May 8, 1943 in Akron, Ohio. He was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School, class of 1961. Fred joined the Army in 1964, serving as a heavy equipment operator in Company B of the 538th Engineer Battalion during the Vietnam conflict. Fred's tour of duty took him throughout Thailand building roads and runways, and he took part in numerous reconnaissance missions. Fred was honorably discharged at the rank of E-5, having been awarded the Expert Marksman - Rifle Medal, a Good Conduct Medal, and Soldier of the Month in April 1966.

After his discharge, Fred worked at Thompson Pontiac in Cuyahoga Falls for over 20 years, where he met the love of his life, Sharon. In 1983 Fred and Sharon relocated to Florida and Fred joined Sears Termite and Pest Control, where he was a District Manager. He received the Man of the Year award and countless sales awards. He and Sharon founded Pro-Tech Termite and Pest Control in 1990. His legacy of honor, honesty, and integrity that made him known and loved throughout the state continues with Sharon at the helm.

Fred was a joyous man who took pleasure in everything that he did. He loved working with his hands and was an accomplished woodworker and avid guitar player. He proudly boasted of the more than 150 songs he had learned to play, and the hundreds more he collected on his phone and loved to listen to on repeat. Having rediscovered his faith in recent years, he and Sharon enjoyed attending services at Our Lady of Fatima in Inverness. He loved people and people loved him.

Fred is survived by his wife Sharon; son Christopher of Naples, FL; daughter Donna of Vienna, VA; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brothers David and Donald; sister Ellen; and numerous cousins. Fred is welcomed home with the Lord by those who left this earth before him, including his parents, brothers Richard and William, and sisters Ruth and Jeanne.

Services will be held at Fero Funeral Home at 5955 N Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, FL. Visitation and Service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 5:00 - 8:00pm. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, at 11:00am at Fero Memorial Gardens, 5891 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 2, 2019