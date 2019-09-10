Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick "Fred" Dietz Jr.. View Sign Service Information Purcell Funeral Home 114 West Noble Avenue Bushnell , FL 33513 (352)-793-4531 Send Flowers Obituary

Frederick "Fred" Dietz, Jr., 87, of Bushnell, FL, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, in Dade City, FL. He was born in Chicago, IL to Frederick and Isabel Dietz, Sr. He was retired from the State of Florida as a Supervisor of Probation and Parole Services in Bushnell. He was a member of Kiwanis Club and SSHS Raiders Booster Club. Mr. Fred was a volunteer at South Sumter High School for 53 years, working the concession stand, filming, and announcing the football games. He was a member of the Evergreen Cemetery Board, committee member of "First Steps" and in charge of Dixie Boys Baseball and youth program. He was a longtime volunteer with the City of Bushnell Christmas Santa program.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Dietz. He is survived by his sons: Fred Dietz III (Charla) of Bushnell, FL, Jud Dietz (Sandra) of Bushnell, FL, David Dietz of Bushnell, FL; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sisters: Mary Harrell (Gene) of Dallas, TX and Dorothea Adams of Wichita, KS.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to SSHS Booster Club, 309 W. Cherokee Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12th from 6:00 to 8:00 at Purcell Chapel. A service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Bushnell, Florida.

