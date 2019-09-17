|
|
Frederick E. Darmstadt of Beverly Hills, FL passed away at Vitas Hospice in Lecanto, FL on September 12, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Frederick was 86 years old. He was born on June 12, 1933 in New York City, NY to the late Frederick R. and Ann M. (Doyle) Darmstadt. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. After his military service, Frederick earned a Master's Degree in Accounting and worked as an accountant in the telephone / communication industry for over 30 years. On August 18, 1981, he married Sharon (Gundlah) with whom he shared 38 years of loving marriage. Frederick and Sharon made Beverly Hills, FL their home in 1996 after relocating from Pearl River, NY. In his spare time, Frederick enjoyed playing bridge and golfing. He was also an avid reader and a member of the Telephone Pioneers organization.
In addition to his loving wife Sharon, those left to mourn Frederick's passing are his sons: Rik Darmstadt and his husband John Graziadei of Schenectady, NY, Jon Darmstadt and his wife Renee of Plainfield, IL, James Darmstadt and his wife Cate of Louisville, KY, Hugh Johnson and his wife Tracey of Oak Island, NC; daughters: Jennifer Maraday and her fiancé Jay Hannigan of Newburgh, NY, Katrina Como and her husband Paul of Wilmington, NC; and grandchildren: Harley, Spencer, Sophia, Johnathan and Aniela.
In lieu of flowers, Frederick's family requests memorial donations be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the , 10 Glenlake Pkwy N.E., South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328. The Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2019